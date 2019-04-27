Woman seriously injured in 2 vehicle accident

SAN DIEGO — A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday morning with life-threatening injuries she suffered when the vehicle she was driving struck another vehicle, crossed over the center median, hit a tree and caught fire in the Sorrento Valley area of San Diego.

Police responded at 11:40 p.m. Friday to the 6300 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard and located the crashed vehicle, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The San Diego Fire Department arrived and freed the woman from the wreckage, Buttle said.

She was flown to a hospital with serious burns and a broken pelvis. Her injuries were considered life-threatening, Buttle said.

It was unclear whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No one in the second vehicle was hurt.

San Diego police Traffic Division detectives are investigating the crash.