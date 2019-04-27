Police: 5 men fire shots into home near City Heights

SAN DIEGO — Several men fired shots into an Oak Park home, then fled the area, a woman told police Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 5400 block of Bayview Heights Place, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

A 39-year-old woman was sleeping in her son’s room because he had been missing, Buttle said. She heard a knock on the window and looked up to see five men standing outside.

The men fired at the bedroom window — a total of nine shots were fired, Buttle said.

The suspects were seen running southbound from the home toward Federal Boulevard.

Two were described as 18- to 20-year-old black men, about 5-feet-5- inches tall and 130 to 140 pounds — one wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, the other wearing a burgundy hoodie and jeans. Two other suspects were described as Hispanic men, approximately the same height and build as the first two, both wearing black hoodies and blue jeans. There was no description on the final suspect.

The woman was uninjured in the shooting, Buttle said. Detectives were investigating.