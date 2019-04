SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s deputies were investigating after reports a man with a gun near a synagogue in Poway Saturday.

Saturday marks the last day of Passover.

The gunman was reported in the 16000 block of Chabad Way off Espola and Rancho Bernardo roads near Congregation Chabad and St. John of Damascus Orthodox.

Police sent out a tweet alerting residents to stay away from the area.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 16000 block of Chabad Way as @SDSOPoway Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun. Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/wuHYb57BW0 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

