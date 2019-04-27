Group attacks teen with hammer at local park

SAN DIEGO — Police say an 18-year-old was at a South Bay park with some friends when he was attacked by three other men, who hit him in the back of the head with a hammer.

The brutal attack happened in a section of Otay Valley Regional Park, off Byrd Street in Otay Mesa, around 7 p.m. Three Hispanic men approached the teen as he hung out with a group of friends, and somehow a fight broke out, San Diego Police Department said. During the fight, one of the men hit the victim in the back of the head with a hammer.

The group took the man’s cell phone and ran to a white, 4-door Kia, speeding off on Byrd Street, police said. A short time later, officers stopped the Kia on Palm Avenue. Police realized the men may have been connected to the attack and arrested all three.

Officers identified the suspects as 23-year-old Jorge Gonzalez, 24-year-old Anthony Ambriz and 29-year-old Cristian Navarro.

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he was expected to survive.