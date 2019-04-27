96-year-old man reported missing in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching for a 96-year-man who went missing from his home, it was reported Saturday.

Robert McCullough was last seen Friday around 2 p.m. at his home in the 12600 block of Caminito Rosita located near the Bernardo Heights County Club.

He left him home in a 2003 beige Ford Taurus with a California license plate 5AOR213.

McCullough was wearing a red sweater over a white shirt and khaki pants. He has grey hair and blue eyes and may be suffering from dementia, said police.

Police consider his disappearance unusual because he has not gone missing before.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department 619-531-2000 or SDPD Missing Persons Unit 6199-531-2277.