Woman struck after exiting car on freeway in South Bay

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A woman suffered major injuries when she was struck by a car on Interstate 5 in National City after she got out of another car driven by a man who was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said Friday.

The accident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 5 north of state Route 54, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

A man, whose name and age were not immediately available, was driving a Honda sedan southbound on Interstate 5 when he stopped for unknown reasons in the center divide, Doerr said.

A woman who was riding with him then got out of the car for unknown reasons and was struck by a motorist driving a Nissan sedan southbound on the freeway, Doerr said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of major injuries, Doerr said, adding that an update on her condition was not immediately available.

The Nissan driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers while the man who was driving the Honda was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Doerr said.

CHP officers were investigating the crash.