Watch the Seals play the Buffalo Bandits on FOX 5

SAN DIEGO — The playoff-bound San Diego Seals and FOX 5, Tribune Broadcasting’s San Diego FOX affiliate, are excited to announce the Seals’ regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bandits this Saturday, April 27 will be broadcast live on the station at 7:00 p.m.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Fox 5 San Diego,” said Steve Govett, President of the Seals. “This broadcast will give our fans a closer look at the team before playoffs as we close out the regular season.”

Seals in 30 will air on Saturday at 6:30 PM as a lead-in to the live game, offering the highlights and hits from the team’s recent win over Colorado. The live broadcast will begin at 7:00 PM with FOX 5 Sports Final reporter Tabitha Lipkin joining from the field level between the benches.

“FOX 5 continues to provide local sports content that resonates with San Diegans across all platforms, and we’re grateful to our viewers for their loyalty and continued dedication to FOX 5,” said FOX 5 President/General Manager Scott Heath.

A broadcast partnership between the San Diego Seals, tied atop the Western Division Standings, and FOX 5 San Diego was announced in February with a pledge to deliver live and produced game content on the station, including the highlight-filled Seals in 30 game recaps. Now, fans across San Diego County will be able to watch this Saturday’s match-up between the league’s oldest team and one of the league’s newest. San Diego will host the Western Division Semifinal at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Monday, May 6 at 7:30 PM PDT. Fans can now reserve their seats now at SealsLax.com.