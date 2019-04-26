Police make second arrest in deadly Colina Del Sol shooting outside liquor store

SAN DIEGO — A second man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in San Diego’s Colina Del Sol neighborhood, police announced Friday.

Police arrested and booked 20-year-old Mason Williams on a murder charge on January 30.

In their investigation, police also identified 19-year-old Jaelon Daniels as a suspect. Daniels was arrested in Lakeside Thursday and booked into county jail for murder, police said.

The shooting occurred on December 22, 2018 just before 6:00 p.m. outside of Aztec Liquor in the 5200 block of El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego Police Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Arriving officers found two men with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and provided immediate medical aid to the victims until paramedics arrived, Lt. Dupree said.

A 31-year-old man, identified as Dionte Floyd, died at a hospital and a 38-year-old man was undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

“There was an altercation between two groups of black males,” Dupree said the night of the incident. “At one point gun shots were fired and two victims were hit.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.