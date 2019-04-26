Man injured attempting to fight off carjacker

SAN DIEGO — Police Friday were searching for a man who fought with a 64-year-old man, inflicting non-life-threatening injuries, and stole his car at Highland and Landis Park in the Fairmount Village neighborhood.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. Thursday at the park south of University Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The 64-year-old man was putting a bicycle in the back of his 2000 Volkswagen station wagon when he was approached from behind by a man who demanded his car keys, Heims said.

The victim refused to give the man his keys and a struggle ensued, the officer said.

During the fight, the victim fell and his assailant took his keys and got into the driver’s seat, but the victim got into the car and continued to struggle with his attacker, Heims said.

The victim eventually fell out of the car and the suspect drove off in the station wagon, which was later found unoccupied on Wightman Street just north of the park, he said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Robbery detectives were investigating the attack.