District to give students more sleep by starting school late

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Unified School District is changing the start time for high schools in hopes that students will perform better in class after a better night's sleep.

School officials announced the plan at La Jolla High School this week. That campus will be one of three schools changing the time their first bell rings each day: Instead of starting at 7:20 a.m., students won't be due until 8:35 a.m.

The School of Creative and Performing Arts and Muirlands Middle School will also change their start times. School leaders believe more sleep means better focus and performance in the classroom. Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees.

Mariah Baughn has a son who attends University City High School. She told FOX 5 that a time change is exactly what her son needs. "He is chronically sleep-deprived. So I think he is going to be a brighter person when the change happens," Baughn said.

The school district expects to have all high schools on board with the time change by the 2020-2021 school year.