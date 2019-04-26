Director John Singleton reportedly in a coma after suffering stroke

LOS ANGELES — The mother of director John Singleton, who recently suffered a stroke and reportedly is in a coma, filed court papers Thursday asking to be appointed as his temporary conservator.

Shelia Ward brought the papers in Los Angeles Superior Court, stating that her 51-year-old son is unable to properly provide for his personal needs, including feeding and clothing himself.

The petition states Singleton was involved in various work projects and was about to sign a lucrative settlement agreement. His mother wants to tend to those items on his behalf, according to her court papers.

A hearing on Ward’s petition is scheduled for July 9.

The family previously released a statement regarding Singleton’s stroke.

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital,” the statement said. “John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

Variety reported that Singleton checked himself into the hospital earlier this week after experiencing pain in his leg. On Thursday, TMZ.com reported that Singleton was in a coma.

Singleton was nominated for two Academy Awards for writing and directing 1991’s “Boyz N’ the Hood.” His other films include “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning,” “Shaft” and “2 Fast 2 Furious.”

He is also the creator and executive producer of the FX drama series “Snowfall.”