SAN DIEGO — A car fire blocked the right lane and slowed traffic on Interstate 15 near Miramar Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out on southbound I-15 near State Route 163 just before 4:30 p.m., according to Caltrans.

Officials did not immediately release information on what caused the fire.

The right lane is blocked on SB I-15 at SR-163 due to a vehicle fire. #SDCaltransAlert pic.twitter.com/iDLGEHfmwP — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 26, 2019

We will update this developing story as we learn more.