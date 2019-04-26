Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in North County crash

VISTA, Calif. –Authorities Friday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at a Vista intersection.

David Carter of Vista was traveling westbound on Poinsettia Drive shortly before 6:10 p.m. Sunday when a 57-year-old man behind the wheel of a vehicle heading east on the road made a left turn in front of Carter and his motorcycle collided with the vehicle, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Carter was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

The driver of the other vehicle and his wife were uninjured in the crash and stayed at the scene, Lt. Dave Perkins said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Perkins said.