× 1 wounded, gunman escapes in East County mobile home shooting

SAN DIEGO — One person was shot at a Lakeside mobile home park late Friday afternoon, and officials were still searching for the gunman.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Pana-Rama Mobile Home Estates, on Willow Drive near Interstate 8, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Deputies were at the park investigating and said they had not arrested a suspect in the attack. A sheriff’s helicopter was circling the area.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.