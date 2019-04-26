1 wounded, gunman escapes in East County mobile home shooting

Posted 5:15 PM, April 26, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:42PM, April 26, 2019

Sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting at Pana-Rama Mobile Home Estates in Lakeside.

SAN DIEGO — One person was shot at a Lakeside mobile home park late Friday afternoon, and officials were still searching for the gunman.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Pana-Rama Mobile Home Estates, on Willow Drive near Interstate 8, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Deputies were at the park investigating and said they had not arrested a suspect in the attack. A sheriff’s helicopter was circling the area.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

