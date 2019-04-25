3 kids reportedly drugged in Spring Valley home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING VALLEY -- Authorities Thursday morning were investigating reports of three kids that were possibly drugged in a Spring Valley home.

Three children and their mother had to be removed from their home on Arapaho St. around 2 a.m. when San Diego County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting an overdose involving children.

FOX 5 was able to confirm that three kids were taken to Rady Children's Hospital, where they were being evaluated.

It's unknown if any children were facing life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.