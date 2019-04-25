BREAKING: Former Vice President Joe Biden formally announces the launch of his 2020 presidential campaign

3 kids reportedly drugged in Spring Valley home

Posted 4:59 AM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12AM, April 25, 2019

SPRING VALLEY -- Authorities Thursday morning were investigating reports of three kids that were possibly drugged in a Spring Valley home.

Three children and their mother had to be removed from their home on Arapaho St. around 2 a.m. when San Diego County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting an overdose involving children.

FOX 5 was able to confirm that three kids were taken to Rady Children's Hospital, where they were being evaluated.

It's unknown if any children were facing life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.