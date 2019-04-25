Tabitha Lipkin takes a dive at Turtle Reef with SeaWorld San Diego

Posted 9:54 AM, April 25, 2019

SAN DIEGO --Turtle Reef at SeaWorld San Diego aims to teach about ocean conservation and it's effects on Sea Turtles. Tabitha Lipkin actually dove in the tank and has more from the other side!

Tabitha's Full Dive Video

 

 

