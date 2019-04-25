Tabitha Lipkin takes a dive at Turtle Reef with SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO --Turtle Reef at SeaWorld San Diego aims to teach about ocean conservation and it's effects on Sea Turtles. Tabitha Lipkin actually dove in the tank and has more from the other side!
Took a dive with @seaworldsandiego at #TurtleReef for @fox5sandiego! We’re talking about ocean conservation efforts and why turtles are some of the most vulnerable creatures in our oceans! Here you’ll find rescued loggerhead, hawksbill, and green sea turtles- some more than 50 years old! 🥽🐢💦