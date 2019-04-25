1 dead, 3 injured in rollover crash on SR-125

Posted 7:43 AM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:14AM, April 25, 2019

OTAY RANCH, Calif. – One person died and three others were injured after an SUV rolled over on state Route 125 Thursday morning, authorities said.

Chula Vista firefighters rescued at least one person who was trapped inside an overturned vehicle. The victims were taken to hospitals.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Olympic Parkway.

California Highway Patrol closed SR-125 on both directions between Olympic Parkway and Otay Lakes Road to investigate the crash. Drivers should avoid the area.

Border Patrol agents were at the crash site.

