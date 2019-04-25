Police arrest suspect in murder of City Heights mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police have arrested a person suspected of killing a mother found dead by her daughter in City Heights earlier this month.

Roun Choeun, 53, who loved ones knew as Ronny, was found unresponsive in her home on Estrella Avenue between University and Polk avenues by her daughter around 8:05 p.m. on April 18, according to San Diego police.

Police say 57-year-old Rin Mai was arrested Thursday on suspicion of the murder.

Investigators learned that the woman's adult daughter became concerned when she was unable to contact her mother by phone then went to her mother's residence and found her gravely injured, the lieutenant said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family.

Anyone with information about the slaying was urged to call the SDPD homicide unit at 619-531-2293, or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.