Driver takes off after hitting man in South Bay

Posted 9:54 PM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19PM, April 25, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A driver took off after hitting a man in the South Bay Thursday night.

The hit-and-run happened around 8:40 p.m. in the Egger Highlands neighborhood near Imperial Beach. An older, maroon SUV hit a man as he walked on Palm Avenue near 16th Street and sped off, according to San Diego Police Department.

Officials weren’t sure which direction the vehicle headed. The man was rushed to the hospital and San Diego Union-Tribune reported his injuries were severe.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

