Armed group attacks 3 men, steals their car

SAN DIEGO — A group of men armed with a gun and baseball bat attacked and robbed three people sitting in a parked car early Thursday and then stole the car, police said.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Wightman and 38th streets in the Cherokee Point neighborhood, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Three men were sitting inside a black 2015 Nissan Sentra when they were approached by a group of five or six men, one armed with a gun and another armed with a baseball bat, Buttle said.

The assailants took the victims’ cellphones and wallets, then fled in the Nissan sedan, the officer said.

Two of the victims declined medical attention, but the third victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his face and arm, Buttle said.

The victims’ ages and detailed descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.

Robbery detectives were investigating the attack and searching for the Nissan, which had California license plate 7LYF371. Anyone with information regarding the assault or the location of the car was asked to call SDPD’s robbery division at 619-531-2299 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.