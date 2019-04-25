× 1 dead, 1 injured when SUV hits pedestrians in East County

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday were investigating a crash that left one pedestrian dead and another injured after they were struck by an SUV in the La Presa area of Spring Valley.

The crash, involving an SUV, was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Kempton Street, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, Doerr said, adding that the extent of the second pedestrian’s injuries was not immediately available.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Doerr said.

No details about the victims or the SUV driver were immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.