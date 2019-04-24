Woman arrested for DUI after crashing into BMW showroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after crashing through a glass wall at a car dealership in the Studio City area.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported about 2 a.m. at the BMW location near the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Whipple Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Greg Kraft said.

Surveillance video showed the vehicle turning sharply through the intersection before crashing into a glass wall.

The car came to a stop halfway inside the building and then caught fire.

The smoke set off the building’s sprinkler system, which “held the fire in check,” Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Thomas Gikas said.

The driver, who was OK after the crash, can be seen in the video walking away from her car and then talking to someone in front of the building.

She was later arrested, Kraft said. The woman's identity has not been released.

Two additional vehicles were damaged inside the car dealership, Gikas said.

There did not appear to be any structural problems with the building following the incident, Gikas said.