Watch Live: Driver plows through fence, drives on sidewalks in police chase

LOS ANGELES — A man suspected of beating a woman in his car crashed through a fence, drove on sidewalks and sped through a park as he tried to avoid officers in Los Angeles and Orange County Wednesday.

Helicopter video showed a man driving the car and a woman sitting in the front seat. Police said officers first tried to pull the man over after receiving calls about a driver beating a woman in his car, KTLA reports. Aerial video appeared to show the man shouting at the woman and hitting her.

Officers were chasing the driver in the Huntington Park and South Gate neighborhoods of South LA around 5:30 p.m.

At one point the man came to a stop at a construction site, but when officers pulled up behind the car, he sped off again. The man drove on sidewalks, crashed through a construction fence and sped across a grass field at a park before making his way back onto side streets.

The man got onto southbound Interstate 710 shortly before 6 p.m. Officers chased the car toward Long Beach until the driver exited in the city of Bellflower.

The chase eventually made its way into north Orange County. The driver sped on the wrong side of the road at times as he led officers through the Buena Park and Westminster area. CHP took over the chase when the driver got back on the freeway around 7 p.m.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.