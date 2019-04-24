× Police: Man fights officers after carjacking woman, chase

SAN DIEGO — A man was finally arrested Wednesday after yanking a woman out of her car, leading police on a chase in her SUV and fighting with officers, officials said.

The carjacking was reported around 10 a.m. on Fairmount and University avenues. The woman told police that a man walked up to her Ford Escape, opened the driver’s door and yanked her out of the car, hopping in and speeding away. Officers spotted the SUV a short time later and tried to pull the driver over, but the man refused to stop, San Diego Police Lt. Christian Sharp said.

Officers chased the car through city streets as he ran red lights and tried to escape. The man finally stopped the SUV near 47th Street and Logan Avenue and started running away, Sharp said. When police caught up to the man, a “violent struggle” broke out.

When officers finally got the man under control, they carried him to a police cruiser in a full-body restraint. Sharp said the man faces multiple felony charges, including those related to the carjacking.

One officer was sent to the hospital with “scratches and bruises” and other non-life-threatening injuries. The victim did not appear injured, Sharp added.