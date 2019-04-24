Man, 84, survives attack by bear while sleeping in Calif. mountains

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. – An 84-year-old man who was sleeping in the mountains above Sierra Madre was attacked by a bear, authorities said this morning.

The man was attacked around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday as he slept in the hills off Santa Anita Avenue. He told police that as he walked away from the bear, the animal followed him into a neighborhood, where he sought help.

“He came to a house on (Arno Drive), got behind a gate and waited for the bear to go in another direction,” Officer Grant Cadzow of the Sierra Madre Police Department told NBC4.

The man suffered several cuts to his arms and head but was not seriously injured. He was not hospitalized.