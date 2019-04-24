Kevin Beiser returns to SDUSD board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- For the first time since sexual assault allegations were made against him, San Diego Unified Board Trustee Kevin Beiser showed up to a board meeting Tuesday night.

Beiser's public appearance also comes after his fellow board members unanimously called for his resignation.

During the meeting Beiser congratulated schools, but for the most part he was silent. He was seen listening, smiling, taking a photo and clapping with the crowd.

There was only one public mention of Beiser’s attendance at the meeting.

“The board of education passed a resolution a few weeks ago calling for the immediate resignation of Kevin Beiser and that still stands. I just don’t want anybody to be confused about that. We have had no communication with Mr. Beiser since that time and Mr. Beiser has arrived on his own at this meeting,” Board Vice President John Lee Evans said.

A man, who had chosen to remain anonymous, filed a lawsuit against Beiser and his spouse. The accuser alleges that Beiser used his political power to sexually abuse him over a five-year period. The man previously told FOX 5 there are other men who suffered similar abuse.

Beiser has denied the claims.

FOX 5 wanted to ask Beiser about the allegations and if he plans to resign, but towards the end of Tuesday's board meeting he snuck out the back door with officers behind him. We tried to talk to Beiser, but he refused to stop and answer any questions before driving away.

The other board members declined to talk to reporters after the meeting.

Community members have said if Beiser does not resign they will organize a petition.