Girl hurt leaping out of the way as undercover DEA agents chase driver

SAN DIEGO — A teen girl was hurt as she leaped out of the way of a driver fleeing from undercover DEA agents in southeast San Diego Wednesday, officials confirmed.

The chase started around 1:30 p.m. near Euclid Avenue and Hilltop Drive in Chollas View, when undercover DEA and Homeland Security agents tried to pull a driver over as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

The man pulled over when authorities first lit up the undercover car’s lights and siren, but they took off when a DEA agent identified himself, an agency spokesperson said. The driver tried to drive on a dirt walking path, narrowly missing a teen girl who leaped out of the way of the vehicle. The man crashed, hopped out and ran away, but agents were able to track him down at a nearby gas station with help from sheriff’s deputies.

The girl who jumped out of the way of the car suffered minor injuries, officials said. She was taken to the hospital and released to her mother a short time later.

Agents believe they recovered 6 kilograms of fentanyl and 3 pounds of meth inside the vehicle. “By removing this dangerous drug from the streets of San Diego, any potential for accidental overdose was eliminated,” the DEA said.