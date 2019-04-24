Car crashes into building, catches fire as driver runs away

SAN DIEGO – A motorist crashed a car into a building early Wednesday morning in the Kearny Mesa area, then fled the scene, leaving the vehicle ablaze, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 2:30 a.m. from a person who reported a vehicle on fire outside a building in the 8600 block of Balboa Avenue, just east of Kearny Villa Road, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and found a Toyota Prius had crashed into the building and was engulfed in flames, Delimitros said.

Firefighters knocked down the flames within 20 minutes, but the blaze caused minor damage to the building, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatch supervisor said.

No injuries were reported.

The Toyota driver fled the scene before police arrived and no description of the motorist was immediately available, Delimitros said.

Traffic detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.