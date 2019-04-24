4 teens arrested after series of armed muggings

SAN DIEGO — Four teenagers were arrested early Wednesday after a string of armed street muggings in City Heights and North Park.

Police believe the young men, ages 15, 16, 17 and 18 , robbed four pedestrians at gunpoint in separate locations.

The first robbery was reported around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of 35th Street and El Cajon Boulevard and the second was reported a few minutes later near the intersection of Central Avenue and Wightman Street, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Officers responded to both scenes and found that one victim at each scene was robbed at gunpoint by four men, who then fled in a vehicle, Delimitros said.

The third robbery occurred around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Kansas Street and Polk Avenue, and dispatchers received a call around 2 a.m. from a person who reported the fourth robbery in the 3200 block of University Avenue, the officer said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Patrol officers found the four suspects in an alley off Highland Avenue between Maple and Olive streets and arrested them into custody without incident, public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The three teens’ names were withheld because they are minors and the 18-year-old’s name was not immediately released.