Woman fractures femur after looking at GPS, crashing scooter

SAN DIEGO – A 46-year-old woman suffered a fractured femur early Tuesday morning when she glanced down at her cellphone’s GPS map and crashed the electric scooter she was riding in the Mission Hills area, police said.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. on Pacific Highway just south of Witherby Street and Interstate 5, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 46-year-old woman was riding an electric scooter northbound on Pacific Highway when she looked down at her cellphone’s GPS map, lost control of the scooter and crashed, the officer said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured femur, which was not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Buttle said.