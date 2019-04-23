Reckless driver pursuit ends in arrest in West L.A.

COMPTON, Calif. — Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were pursuing the driver of a black car Tuesday morning in the Playa Del Rey area, sheriff’s officials told KTLA.

The pursuit began in the Paramount area about 11:25 a.m. after deputies spotted a reckless driver who is suspected of being under the influence, according to LASD Sgt. Benjamin Grubb, KTLA reported.

The black car was seen traveling at a high-rate-of speed, driving both on surface streets and local freeways and weaving in and out of traffic.

At around 12:05 p.m., deputies pulled back from following the driver from the ground.

Authorities were still in surveillance mode, monitoring the driver from the sheriff’s helicopter.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit just after 12:10 p.m., and began following the driver on surface streets and freeways.

The pursuit ended at 12:18 p.m.