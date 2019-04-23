Teen stabbed outside taco shop

SAN DIEGO – A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Mountain View eatery, police said.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot of Ayberto’s Mexican Food on the corner of Ocean View Boulevard and South 37th Street, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Officers responded to the area and found that the teenager had been stabbed at least once on the right side of his abdomen, Hernandez said.

The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Hernandez said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s southeastern division were investigating the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.