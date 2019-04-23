Residents fear serial arsonist is targeting neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -– Investigators believe an arsonist set a church on fire in the Mountain View neighborhood, and residents say it's one of several fires he set this month.

"I hope they get him off the street and teach him a lesson -- respecting people’s property," said one resident who did not want to share his name. "That’s my family church right here, and we got a troublemaker walking around setting fires."

When San Diego firefighters arrived at Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday morning, the awning over the church door was on fire.

“It was still smoldering when we got here,” said San Diego Fire-Rescue Capt. Jeff Williams.

Pastor Gregory O’Morgan said someone set fire to parts of his church twice in as many weeks. Fire officials have not confirmed other reports of arson, but neighbors say there have been at least four other fires in the last month.

“He’s very troublesome and out of line,” one resident told FOX5. “This is not normal behavior when you’re setting fire to the House of God."

Video from a security camera in the area recorded a man walking down the street outside the church about the same time as the fire last week. Some neighbors speculated that it was the arsonist.

In the meantime, police are asking the community for help. Anyone with information about the fires should call the San Diego Police Department.