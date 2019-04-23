Police arrest car thief following brief pursuit in IB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif -- A man was arrested following a brief police pursuit in Imperial Beach Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

The bandit stole a Ford F250 that belonged to a construction company.

Shortly after the vehicle was reported stolen, police spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver. The driver then led officers on a brief chase through Imperial Beach.

Witnesses told FOX 5 the chase ended around 12:30 p.m. when the car thief exited the stolen truck and jumped a fence in an Imperial Beach neighborhood.

He was shortly detained and arrested by officers.

He is being charged with auto theft, police say.

The truck was returned to the victim.