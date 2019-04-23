Police arrest car thief following brief pursuit in IB

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif -- A man was arrested following a brief police pursuit in Imperial Beach Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
The bandit stole a Ford F250 that belonged to a construction company.
Shortly after the vehicle was reported stolen, police spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver. The driver then led officers on a brief chase through Imperial Beach.
Witnesses told FOX 5 the chase ended around 12:30 p.m. when the car thief exited the stolen truck and jumped a fence in an Imperial Beach neighborhood.
He was shortly detained and arrested by officers.
He is being charged with auto theft, police say.
The truck was returned to the victim.
32.583944 -117.113085