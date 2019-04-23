How to Play “Fling Golf” described as a cross between golf and lacrosse

Posted 9:52 AM, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03AM, April 23, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- It's called "Fling Golf"... A cross between Golf and Lacrosse. Tabitha Lipkin joins us with more on the sport with a lesson from two San Diego Seals Lacrosse players!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.