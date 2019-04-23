DUI suspected in rollover crash seriously injuring 2 men

SAN DIEGO – A man was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence after he seriously injured himself and another 22-year-old man in the car in a solo rollover crash in the Oak Park area, police said.

It happened shortly before 7:10 p.m. Monday on the frontage road off South 54th Street just south of Laurel Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

One of the 22-year-old men was behind the wheel of a 2005 Chrysler sedan heading southbound when he reached the end of a cul-de-sac, drove over the curb, struck two palm tree stumps and continued through a fenced yard, Buttle said.

The car then rolled over twice and came to a rest on its wheels in the southbound lanes of 54th Street, the officer said.

The 22-year-old man in the front passenger seat suffered a major brain bleed and swelling and lost three fingers when his right hand was crushed, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of the injuries, which were believed to be life-threatening, he said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured pelvis, Buttle said.

He was treated for the non-life-threatening injuries and ultimately arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, Buttle said, adding that the man’s name was not immediately available.

Traffic detectives were investigating the crash.