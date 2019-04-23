Autopsy shows jail inmate who collapsed and died suffered stroke

SAN DIEGO — Postmortem examinations determined that an inmate who collapsed more than a week ago at the San Diego Central Jail and died a short time later succumbed to a stroke, the sheriff’s department reported Tuesday.

Victor White, 59, was stricken at the Front Street detention center around 5:20 a.m. on April 13.

“Deputies quickly responded to the cell and saw White in medical distress,” Lt. Michael Blevins said. “White was awake and spoke to deputies upon their arrival. (He) complained of pain to his head, but had no visible injuries.”

White, who was in custody for a probation violation related to a grand theft charge, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m. on April 14.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate the fatality, which is standard protocol in cases involving in-custody deaths.

Following an autopsy, the county Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that White died of natural causes, specifically a stroke.