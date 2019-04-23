Authorities seek tips on white-haired man who tried to lure 9-year-old into his car

Surveillance video captured a silver convertible that police believe was driven by a man who tried to lure a 9-year-old into his car.

SANTEE, Calif. — Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying and locating a man who attempted to lure a 9-year-old girl into his car in Santee nearly a month ago.

The girl was riding her bicycle on Poplin Drive between Organdy Lane and Big Rock Road, in a neighborhood abutting Cowles Mountain, when the man pulled up beside her and asked if she would like a ride to a “game” around 6 p.m. on March 28, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen.

The girl was scared by the encounter and rode her bicycle back to her home, he said.

Investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect, described as a white man in his 60s with white hair. He was last seen wearing a red hat and chrome sunglasses.

His vehicle was described as a silver 1984-1990 Chevrolet Corvette with a “T-Top” and possibly a handicapped plate from an unknown state.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the man was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

