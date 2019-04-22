Video shows man kicking, stomping on car at intersection

View this post on Instagram
SAN DIEGO — Cellphone video shows a man kicking, punching and stomping on a car at an intersection in Linda Vista Friday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., a man got out of his silver car parked at a stoplight at Linda Vista Road and Fulton Street, approached the blue car behind him and started yelling at someone inside, according to a FOX 5 viewer who recorded the video. The man eventually started punching and kicking the sedan. He then climbed onto its hood and jumped on it, at which point the driver began moving. The man jumped off and appeared to continue to yell at someone inside.
No other information was immediately available. FOX 5 has reached out to San Diego police to confirm details.