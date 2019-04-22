× Shots fired at parked pickup prompt brief lockdown at nearby school

SAN DIEGO — A volley of gunshots fired at an unoccupied parked truck near a Southcrest elementary school Monday led to a brief lockdown of the campus and a police search of the area for the outstanding suspects.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Cesar Chavez Elementary School, where someone inside a vehicle opened fire on a truck parked near South 40th and Alpha streets, according to police.

San Diego police officers responded but were unable to locate a victim or suspect, Officer Billy Hernandez said, though several shell casings were located at the scene.

The school was placed on lockdown for about half an hour, according to San Diego Unified spokesman Maureen Magee. The lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m., and students were allowed to leave campus at their regularly scheduled departure time of 2:10 p.m., with the assistance of campus police, Magee said.

