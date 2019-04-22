San Diego native Luke Walton accused of sexual assault: report

SAN DIEGO – Luke Walton, Sacramento Kings coach and San Diego native, is being sued for sexual assault, TMZ reported.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Kelli Tennant claims Walton forced himself on her in a Santa Monica hotel room after he asked her to come over to discuss a book she was writing. Tennant says the conduct happened before Walton was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016, TMZ reported.

Tennant says she had a longstanding business relationship with Walton, according to TMZ. She said she didn’t initially report the conduct but “was forced to continually interact with him because of her job,” TMZ reported.

Walton was named head coach of the Sacramento Kings one week ago, just days after parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Walton was born in San Diego and played basketball at University of San Diego High School, now Cathedral Catholic High School. He was hired as Lakers head coach after an NBA career that saw him play for the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.