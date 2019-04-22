Releasing ladybugs with Discovery Isle Preschool for Earth Day

Posted 10:29 AM, April 22, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- Students at Discovery Isle Preschool in Scripps-Poway have caught the environmental bug! Tabitha Lipkin joins us before the preschoolers release thousands of ladybugs in their schoolyard to help local vegetation!

