Police: Man shot in butt during fight outside PB bar

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man was shot by another man early this morning during an altercation with a group of people outside of a Pacific Beach bar, police said.

It happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. outside Open Bar, 4302 Mission Blvd., San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 30-year-old man was leaving the bar when he got into an altercation with a group of people outside the bar for unknown reasons and one of the men in the group pulled out a gun and the victim tried to run away, Buttle said.

The gunman fired multiple shots at the victim and struck him at least one in the buttocks, the officer said.

A friend drove the victim to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

No detailed descriptions of the gunman were immediately available.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s northern division were investigating the shooting.

