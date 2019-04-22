New Rock N’ Roll themed Eatery “Himmelberg’s” opens steps from Petco Park

SAN DIEGO-- Next time you leave a Padres game, you might find yourself stopping in at Himmelberg's in East Village. Tabitha Lipkin shows us this new "rock n' roll style" eatery!

