Motorcyclist killed in crash at Vista intersection

Posted 6:09 AM, April 22, 2019, by

VISTA, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle at a Vista intersection, authorities said Monday.

It happened shortly before 6:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Specialty Drive and Poinsettia Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Perkins said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

The motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Perkins said.

No vehicle descriptions were immediately available.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man believed to be in his 50s, and his wife were uninjured in the crash and stayed at the scene, the lieutenant said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Perkins said.

