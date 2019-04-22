Man stabbed in back by older man during argument

SAN DIEGO – A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the back by a 47- year-old man during an altercation in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, police said Monday.

It happened shortly before 3:10 p.m. Sunday on Sunswept Street just off Bullock Drive, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A group of men were walking down the street when the 47-year-old man got into an argument with the 29-year-old man for unknown reasons, Buttle said.

The argument escalated and the older man stabbed the younger man at least once in the back, the officer said.

The older man then had one of the men in the group drive him to an unknown location in Chula Vista, and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s southeastern division were investigating the stabbing.