Knife-wielding woman attempts to steal man’s car

SAN DIEGO – Police searched Monday for a woman who threatened a man at knifepoint and attempted to steal his vehicle in North Park, but was foiled when the man took the knife away from her.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Georgia Street and University Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Joe Ruvido said.

The 47-year-old man was driving southbound on Georgia Street when he stopped at a stop sign at University Avenue, Ruvido said. The woman then opened the front passenger door and got into the vehicle before pulling out a knife and demanding that the man give up his vehicle, the sergeant said.

However, the man struggled with the woman and was able to take the knife away from her then she fled westbound on University Avenue, Ruvido said.

The victim suffered an abrasion to his hand during the struggle and was treated at the scene, Ruvido said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-9 white woman in her late 20s with a thin build and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with red sleeves and a dark skirt.

Robbery detectives were investigating the incident.