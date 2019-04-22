Crash leads to road rage attack in South Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Police are looking for the man who they say attacked a driver on the streets of Chula Vista over the weekend.

“He shot over last minute causing me to slam on my brakes,” said the victim, who didn’t want to be identified.

He said It happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. The two had crossed lanes and frustrations started to boil.

“I popped up in the center lane and pulled up next to him, and the was cussing me out flipping me off,” the victim said.

He said the man eventually ended up behind him and rearended him. When the two pulled off the road to exchange information he admits, “I was nervous, I was really nervous.”

He said they didn’t even exchange words before he felt the man’s left hand connect with his face.

“Straight swings on me,” the victim said. “I ended up in the bush, hit my head on the pavement.” He said a trip to the hospital later confirmed he had a concussion. By the time he woke up, he said he saw his attacker jumping up and down on the back of his car, trying to smash out the victim’s rear windows.

“Once and it didn’t shatter,” he said. “Twice and it fell through.”

He said the attacker and his girlfriend took off in their car, leaving the victim behind.

“A 250, 300-pound guy trying to pick on a 150-pound kid,” said the victim’s dad. He said he’s just as frustrated from the lack of help from the public.

“There was traffic on the road,” he added. “Why didn’t someone stop and do something? If it was me, and I saw someone like that, I’m stopping.”