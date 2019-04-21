× Person killed, several injured following North County rollover crash on ‘P’ Mountain

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A rollover crash in an open area in San Marcos left one person dead Sunday morning, a sheriff’s deputy said.

It happened in a hilly area west of North Twin Oaks Valley Road and north of Bel Esprit Circle, in an area where a neighborhood of single-family homes abuts open chaparral.

Deputies and paramedics first responded to the crash just before 8 a.m., San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris May said.

One person was killed, and “multiple” other people had to be hospitalized, May said. There was no immediate information on the extent of their injuries or how many victims there were.

Investigators weren’t sure what led up to the crash — the car might have been driving off-road, or could have come off a nearby street or driveway.

“Traffic investigators are on scene trying to figure out exactly what happened,” May said.