North County trespassers turn out to be pair of cows

Police size up a pair of unusual intruders after neighbors called about hearing strange noises in Escondido.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Neighbors in North County awoke to intruders noisily making their way through the neighborhood Sunday — and munching on the landscaping.

Police were called to Hidden Trails Road and Willow Tree Lane in Escondido overnight after receiving calls about strange noises. They were greeted by two large cows.

As neighbors looked on, bewildered, officers called for the Humane Society to help move the bovine visitors. Eventually an animal control officer arrived with a cattle trailer to cart the animals away

“I think they’re lovely … We never see cows up here,” said neighbor Jaime Rivera, laughing. “I’m just wondering if they’re going to bring their friends up here.”

